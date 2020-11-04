Nancy Bisset, co-author of “Native Plants for Florida Gardens” and co-owner of The Natives nursery in Davenport, will be the guest speaker at a Nov. 14 Native Plant Society Passionflower Chapter online presentation.
Beginning at 10 a.m. on the Zoom platform, the talk will cover “Grasses, Sedges and Rushes.” These often-overlooked plants have a lot of value, as they can play an important role in our landscapes by offering unique textures, soil stability, a natural setting for wildflowers and year-round changes in color. The program is free and open to the public.
To register for the presentation and learn more about native plants, activities and events in south Lake County, visit www.Passionflower.fnpschapters.org, where you also can sign up to become a member. To discover more about the statewide organization, visit www.fnps.org.