Did you know Lake County has not one, but two Florida Native Plant Society (FNPS) chapters?
In south Lake, the Passionflower Chapter will present an online program Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. to share information on the statewide non-profit organization dedicated to Florida’s native wildflowers and plants.
Valerie Anderson, FNPS communications director, will answer the question, “What Does FNPS Do?” The organization focuses on five major areas: conservation, land management, education, policy and research. Anderson will discuss initiatives in these areas, such as the acquisition, restoration and management of conservation lands, as well as research into Florida’s rare and endangered plants.
“Florida native plants play a crucial role in maintaining our environmental health, pollinator and bird populations, and water quality – they make our state a better place to live,” said Passionflower Chapter president Melanie Simon. “As natural habitats disappear to development, conservation and the use of native plants in home landscapes becomes increasingly important to preserve Florida’s native plant heritage.”
The Sept. 12 program is free and open to the public. Join on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89345274056. To learn more about native plants, activities and events in south Lake County, visit www.Passionflower.fnpschapters.org, where you also can sign up to become a member.
To discover more about the statewide organization, visit www.fnps.org.