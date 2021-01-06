Learn about native plant species and how to use them to transform your landscape into a living ecosystem with “real Florida” style at a Jan. 13 Zoom presentation.
Hosted by Passionflower, the local chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, the program’s guest speaker is Stacey Matrazzo, coauthor of the Florida Wildflower Foundation’s new book, Native Plants for Florida Gardens.
Her presentation is designed to help take the guesswork out of using native plants that can make great additions to urban and naturalistic residential landscapes. Matrazzo will present a selection of plant species from her book and discuss site conditions, range, lifespan, bloom season, growth habit, propagation, planting, care and tips for growing each species.
The Zoom program begins at 6 p.m. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83612907270 to access the presentation.
For more information about the Passionflower chapter and its programs, visit http://bit.ly/2WWhhy2 or email PassionflowerFNPS@gmail.com.