The Lake County chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) welcomes Maureen Kenyon, City of Port St. Lucie’s social media coordinator and digital storyteller, to its next online program, set for March 17. She will present “How to Increase Engagement with Instagram.”
Kenyon manages eight social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Nextdoor, for Port St. Lucie and also creates graphics and videos for those platforms. As a digital storyteller, she writes stories about municipal residents and staffers who are doing cool, interesting things that are making a difference in the community.
The virtual program will be held at noon via Zoom and is free for FPRA members and $10 for prospective members. Tickets can be obtained here: http://bit.ly/FPRALakeInsta.
Kenyon has more than 25 years of experience as an editor, reporter, designer, digital producer and website manager. She also is a Part 107-certified drone pilot.