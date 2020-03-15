Due to increased awareness of the Coronavirus Disease and the encouragement of precautionary measures by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Governor DeSantis, we release this notice for the purposes of promoting the utilization of online services provided by the office of the Tax Collector.
Our offices combined, serve 25,000 customers each month. This is the highest customer-facing business operation in Lake County. Due to the transactional nature of our business with customers and staff in close contact, our facilities do not allow for proper social distancing recommended to help slow the spread of this virus. We are urging the citizens of Lake County to utilize our online services.
We caution customers who have symptoms as described by the CDC that are similar to the Coronavirus, or those with compromised health conditions who are more susceptible, to avoid coming into our offices. While we will continue to provide the outstanding customer service our community has grown to know, we are recommending all our staff to practice enhanced safety and precautionary measures, such as refraining from handshaking and personal contact in order to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading viruses.
Working together to keep our community safe is of utmost importance, and we will continue to provide essential services to Lake County while following the lead of the CDC and Lake County Emergency Management.
“Out of an abundance of caution to our staff and community, we encourage the utilization of our vast array of online services which can significantly reduce the number of customers visiting our offices. We historically serve approximately 25,000 customers each month. Over 30% of these transactions can be completed online,” according to David W. Jordan, Lake County Tax Collector.
As we continue to gain greater knowledge of the virus, it appears inevitable that further non-traditional methods of business may be required in the best interest of our local community. Please follow our social media for continued updates. For questions regarding online services please call 352-343-9602.