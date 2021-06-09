Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogy Society offers a chance to get in touch with other family historians on Zoom to share knowledge and discuss a genealogical topic in an informal manner.
In the GenChat open forum, Pastfinders chooses a subject to be discussed, and a co-host brings valuable information to the conversation.
Beginning in June, the Zoom dates will rotate the first Monday, second Tuesday and third Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The first Monday, June 7, the topic was “Keeping the Family Connected; Printable Books & Family Newsletters.” The second Tuesday, June 15, might help you with your Jewish research, and the third Wednesday, June 23, there will be a graveyard discussion, “Find-a-Grave and Billion Graves.”
To request a Zoom link, email info@pastfindersslc.org or visit pastfindersslc.org.