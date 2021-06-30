To beat the summer heat, spend an hour a week chatting with other family historians on Zoom. You can exchange knowledge and discuss a scheduled genealogical topic in a friendly, informal setting.
Hosted by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogy Society, the four July sessions are held on different days of the week.
Thursday, July 1, will cover “Keeping the Family Connected; Printable Books & Family Newsletters.” Tuesday, July 13, learn about archives and “Preparing a research trip.” Wednesday, July 21, is all about the website Irish Reaching Out. The last Thursday of the month, July 29, the group will discuss “Interviewing Family Members, How to Preserve Oral History.”
The chats all begin at 11 a.m. To request a Zoom link, email info@pastfindersslc.org or visit pastfindersslc.org.