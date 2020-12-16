Interested in gaining knowledge that will help you successfully grow vegetables in your back yard? Check out the upcoming online series offered by University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
Every Tuesdays, 6–7:30 p.m., UF/IFAS will present a topic designed for beginning and intermediate gardeners.
Learn how to successfully grow your own food while protecting the environment. Tips will be provided for growing in ground, raised beds, and containers. Jan. 12: Success Begins with Soil Preparation Jan. 19: Fertilizer Options and Irrigation Jan. 26: Solanaceous Crops: Tomatoes, Eggplants & Peppers Feb. 2: Cucurbits: Cucumbers, Squashes, Pumpkins, Watermelons Feb. 9: Cool Season Crops: Collards, Cabbage, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Lettuce Feb. 16: Growing Herbs, Beans, & Okra Feb. 23: Below Ground Vegetables: Onions, Carrots, Beets, Sweet Potato Mar. 2: Insects of Vegetables & Their Control Mar. 9: Diseases of Vegetables & Their Control Mar. 16: Preserving Your Harvest Register for one or more of the free sessions, which will be presented via Zoom, at https://tinyurl.com/y2r9ylcg.