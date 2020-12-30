Interested in gaining knowledge that will help you successfully grow vegetables in your back yard? Check out the upcoming online series offered by University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. Every Tuesdays, 6–7:30 p.m., UF/IFAS will present a topic designed for beginning and intermediate gardeners. Learn how to successfully grow your own food while protecting the environment. Tips will be provided for growing in ground, raised beds, and containers.
Jan. 12: Success Begins with Soil Preparation
Jan. 19: Fertilizer Options and Irrigation
Jan. 26: Solanaceous Crops: Tomatoes, Eggplants & Peppers
Feb. 2: Cucurbits: Cucumbers, Squashes, Pumpkins, Watermelons
Feb. 9: Cool Season Crops: Collards, Cabbage, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Lettuce
Feb. 16: Growing Herbs, Beans, & Okra
Feb. 23: Below Ground Vegetables: Onions, Carrots, Beets, Sweet Potato
Mar. 2: Insects of Vegetables & Their Control
Mar. 9: Diseases of Vegetables & Their Control
Mar. 16: Preserving Your Harvest
Register for one or more of the free sessions, which will be presented via Zoom, at https://tinyurl.com/y2r9ylcg.