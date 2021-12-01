TAVARES — Keep Lake Beautiful encourages the public to vote for their favorite photos of Lake County’s waterbodies, which will be included in the 2022 Adopt-a-Lake Program calendar.
A panel of County employees and Adopt-a-Lake volunteers independently rated more than 160 entries and pared them down to a semi-finalist list of 32 photographs.
The top 14 pictures will be featured in the calendar, and the picture that receives the most votes will grace the calendar’s cover. Voting is limited to one vote per day.
The calendar will be available beginning Dec. 1 for a suggested donation of $5, with proceeds benefiting the Adopt-a-Lake Program. Calendars will be available for purchase at several locations, to be announced at a later date.
Orders can also be mailed to: Adopt-a-Lake Program, P.O. Box 7800, Tavares, FL 32778. Checks should be made payable to Lake County BCC. If placing a mail order, include $1 additional for postage.
The Adopt-a-Lake Program encourages local civic organizations, individuals, and fraternal and business groups to adopt a segment of a lake’s shoreline. The program is comprised of three separate components: water quality monitoring, public education and pollution prevention. Volunteers can elect which components of the program best fit their desired level of participation.
TO VOTE
Online voting is now open at https://lakecountyfl.gov/adopt-a-lake-calendar-contest and will close at midnight Sunday, Nov. 21.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
For more information about Lake County’s Adopt-a-Lake Program, the calendar, or to become a volunteer, contact Cathie Catasus at: ccatasus@lakecountyfl.gov
ABOUT KEEP LAKE BEAUTIFUL
The Keep Lake Beautiful (KLB) program works closely with the Adopt-a-Lake Program to keep Lake County beautiful by keeping litter out of our lakes. KLB seeks to lead the way to a cleaner and more beautiful Lake County by engaging residents and encouraging community participation.
KLB is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading nonprofit agency that focuses on building and maintaining vibrant communities.