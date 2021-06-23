June 9, a skills exhibition demonstrated the agility of students who are completing Lake-Sumter State College’s Lineworker Boot Camp.
Lineworkers are the men and women who build, maintain and repair the electrical grid across the country to keep electricity flowing to our homes and businesses.
Held at the college’s Sumter Center location in Sumterville, the event offered electric utilities and contractors from Central Florida, Tampa Bay and beyond opportunity to preview student skills as a type of pre-interview for potential employment, according to the college.
LSSC offers a six-week rapid credentialing program that prepares students to enter the industry. Students in the boot camp benefit from LSSC’s industry-aligned curriculum and training that reduces on-the-job training time for employers.