Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 94F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.