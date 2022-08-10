It is believed that for years people who live in Groveland, Mascotte and parts of unincorporated Lake County may have found it necessary to travel to Clermont for medical appointments and emergencies. Plus many people simply do not have medical insurance.
That has now changed, and on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at an open house, TrueCare, which is both a primary care facility as well as a walk-in clinic, will be celebrating its presence in Groveland.
The clinic is a first for Groveland, according to Shivani Patel, with TrueCare, and among the services offered are:
Same day appointments
After hours telemedicine
• COVID 19 testing
• PPD testing
• Small injury treatment
• Sports physicals
• Weight reduction program
• Women’s annual health checkups
• Travel medical management
There also is a service for those who do not have medical insurance, Medicare or Medicaid.
“We offer a private plan,” said Patel. “For $500 a year per person, an individual will receive up to 10 appointments.”
ABOUT THE OPEN HOUSE
Included at the event will be free blood pressure screenings and free glucose screenings. There will also be a drawing to win an Apple Airpod. Refreshments will also be provided.
ABOUT THE CLINIC
TrueCare PrimaryCare & Walk In Clinic
7985 State Road 50, Suite D100
Groveland
Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m, Monday-Friday
352-505-4356/352-505-9144 (fax)