SAINT-SAENS: SAMSON et DALILA
Clermont, FL - The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of Camille Saint-Saens’s opera Samson et Dalila on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. in room 108 B.
Samson et Dalila, Op. 47, is a grand opera in three acts and four scenes by Camille Saint-Saëns to a French libretto by Ferdinand Lemaire. It was first performed in Weimar at the Grossherzogliches (Grand Ducal) Theater (now the Staatskapelle Weimar) on 2 December 1877 in a German translation.
The opera is based on the Biblical tale of Samson and Delilah found in Chapter 16 of the Book of Judges in the Old Testament. It is the only opera by Saint-Saëns that is regularly performed. The second act love scene in Delilah's tent is one of the set pieces that define French opera.
This is a free program and everyone is welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be provided during the intermission for our guests.
For more information about Opera @ the Library programs and our other special events, please visit our web presence at https://sites.google.com/site/operaatthelibrary/, or contact Dennis Smolarek at 352-536-2275 x2623 or operaatcooperlibrary@gmail.com.
Cooper Memorial Library is located at 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont, FL 34711. Phone number is (352) 536-2275.