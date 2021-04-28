The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller provided assistance in 475 outstanding cases during their recent Operation Green Light event.
The annual event helps persons with suspended driver licenses, those nearing a suspension, or those already in past-due collections by offering incentives for paying in full, reducing the cost of fees owed, and offering monthly payment plans for easy repayment.
Proceeds from the event totaled $69,900, helping to recover lost revenue for both state and local government agencies.
Through the program, 175 individuals either had their driver license reinstated or were made eligible for reinstatement. Thirty-nine cases were paid in full, and 252 cases were removed from collections.
“This year’s event was our most successful to date,” said Gary Cooney, Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller. “Many people were able to take advantage of federal stimulus and income tax return funds to pay their outstanding court obligations and become eligible to have their driver licenses reinstated.”
Typically held during spring, Operation Green Light is a coordinated initiative hosted by clerks’ offices throughout the state. In most instances, those who pay their obligations in full, or establish a monthly payment plan during the event, can have their driver license reinstated.
For more information, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org/GreenLight.