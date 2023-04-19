The promise of each spring season gives us the hope of new life. The gospel message is about a new beginning: a new life! Eternal life! “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17) Jesus Christ promised eternal life.
(John 14:2-3) “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you, I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” Those that choose to follow and trust in him will have everlasting life. (John 3:16) “For God so love the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him; should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
We often try to turn over a new leaf, promise to do better, promise to be better. However, without Christ we are powerless to live a right (righteous) life. For in our life without Christ we are captive to our sinful, rebellious, prideful nature. We will reject God’s word and the Holy Spirit’s conviction. “As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one.” (Romans 3:10) The Bible continues in Romans 6:12 – 14; “Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal body, that ye should obey it in the lusts thereof. Neither yield ye your members as instruments of unrighteousness unto sin: but yield yourself unto God, as those that are alive from the dead, and your members as instruments of righteousness unto God. For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace.”
Amazing grace! A gift from God that we do not deserve. Christ Jesus died on a cross to pay the penalty of our sin and promised us eternal life with Him. Jesus Christ invites all to come unto him for life.
“But after that the kindness and love of God our Savior toward man appeared, Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Savior; That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.” (Titus 3:4-7)
Give your old sinful life to Christ and He will give you new life.