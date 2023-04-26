Dear Karen,
As my wife’s physical problems worsened, I found it increasingly difficult to manage the household tasks and her care. We decided to sell the house, downsize and move into an assisted living community. Although happily married for over 60 years, sharing a small room together was a huge adjustment. These close quarters became unbearable when dementia moved in with us. My wife no longer understands why we sold the house and what happened to our belongings. She yells as me all day long, blaming me for stealing her things, her home and her life. I can’t reverse the situation and I can’t reason with her. I feel guilty that I have made her so unhappy, but my life has been stolen, too. I have no peace. What can I do?
Dear Reader,
Your situation sounds overwhelming and I am sorry that both of you are carrying such heavy burdens. I don’t have a magic wand, but I will try to give you some ideas that may help lighten your load.
First, it is certainly understandable for a caregiver to feel guilty when their loved one finds fault and constantly expresses negative feelings.
To alleviate some of that hurtful guilt, begin by making a list of all the things you do for your wife and all the tender ways you have cared for her over the years. Note the sacrifices you have made to allow your wife to get additional care by moving. Give yourself the credit that is due you for being a loving husband, one who has given uncountable hours of quality care. Realize that you deserve a medal of honor rather than a badge of guilt.
It is normal if you often desire an escape, and that is why respite care is extremely important. Can you arrange for family or an outside caregiver service to relieve you for a few hours a day? Can you begin to change your overpowering lifestyle by engaging in any of your assisted living’s amenities? Search out activities that might bring you pleasure and moments of self-esteem. As often as possible, find a quiet spot to relax your mind and refresh your spirit.
Begin sharing some time with your wife away from the room and the constant reminders of what you’ve lost. Breathe in some fresh air, take a walk, go for a scenic drive and always reminisce about the beauty of your many blessed years together.
Finally, repeatedly reinforce anything she might find positive about your new situation. Proudly wear your caregiver medal of honor in your heart.
This column originally ran on March 31, 2021.
