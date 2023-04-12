Rabbi Moshe Dubinksy with wife, Chavi, and family of the South Lake Chabad recently welcomed the community to attend their celebratory 2023 community Passover Seder meal with the reading of the Haggadah to celebrate Jewish holiday traditions. Passover celebrates the exodus of Jewish people from slavery in ancient Egypt over 3,330 years ago. Open to the entire community, many central Florida Jews attended.
The first night of the eight-day holiday of Passover celebration included songs, stories, traditional blessings, customs, prayers and the special Passover Seder meal. Handmade matzah was served as the unleavened Passover “Bread of Healing” that is a cornerstone of traditional Passover observances.
“Our goal is to lower the barriers to Jewish community engagement to ensure everyone feels welcome and included,” Dubinksy said. “Chabad of South Lake is open to all Central Florida Jews. No membership is needed. Our English-Hebrew services are always casual and very easy to follow. Chabad really is meant to be a home for every type of Jewish belief. You may see yourself as unaffiliated, reform, conservative or orthodox Jew. At Chabad we just see you as our Jewish family. If you are Jewish, you can automatically belong.”