Rabbi Dubinsky

Chabad South Lake Rabbi Dubinsky with his wife, Chavi, and children.

 Larry H. Oskin/The News Leader.

Rabbi Moshe Dubinksy with wife, Chavi, and family of the South Lake Chabad recently welcomed the community to attend their celebratory 2023 community Passover Seder meal with the reading of the Haggadah to celebrate Jewish holiday traditions. Passover celebrates the exodus of Jewish people from slavery in ancient Egypt over 3,330 years ago. Open to the entire community, many central Florida Jews attended.

