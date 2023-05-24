Seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save a life in a car crash, yet many drivers and passengers don’t buckle up.
The Clermont Police Department has joined the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and other Florida Law Enforcement agencies for the nationwide 2023 Click It or Ticket campaign.
From May 22-June 4, police officers will be focusing on safety education to enforce seatbelt laws and save lives.
Lieutenant Malcolm Draper of Clermont Police said that wearing a seat belt is the difference between what should be a minor incident to an accident that can cause lasting injuries and change lives.
“Along with law enforcement all over Florida, we will be making a point to pull over any cars on suspicion of the occupants not wearing seatbelts,” said Lt Draper. “But really, it’s not all about giving out tickets, which can result in a $116 fine, it’s about saving lives.
“Just this past week we had a car crash that probably wouldn’t have been as serious if the occupants had been wearing seatbelts. We want people to buckle-up and stay safe. It’s as simple as that.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has put together some staggering facts about seat belt use that everyone should read.
The national seatbelt use in 2022 was 91.6 percent, which is good but the other 8.4 percent still need to be reminded that seat belts save lives.
Among young adults aged 18-34 who were killed while riding in passenger vehicles in 2021, more than half (59 percent) were completely unrestrained.
Men make up the majority of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. In 2021, 66 percent of the 26,325 vehicle occupants who were killed were men. They also wear their seatbelts at a lower rate than women do – 54 percent of men killed in crashes were unrestrained compared to 42 percent of women.
There is a misconception that pickup trucks will protect their drivers and passengers more than regular cars. This is not true. The numbers say otherwise: 61 percent of pickup truck occupants who were killed in 2021 were not buckled compared to 47 percent of passenger car occupants.
Too many people wrongly believe that they are safe in the back seat of a vehicle without a seatbelt. In 2021, 57 percent of those killed in back seats were unrestrained compared to 49 percent of front seat passengers.
High visibility seat belt enforcement is important 24 hours a day, but nighttime is especially deadly for unbuckled occupants. In 2021 57 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing their seatbelts.
Click It or Ticket isn’t about citations, it’s about saving lives. In 2021, there were 11,813 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. To help prevent crash fatalities, we need to step-up seat belt enforcement, day and night.
To learn more about the Click It or Ticket campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/clot.