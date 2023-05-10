Time is moving quickly as we near the mid-point of this year and as usual, lots of good things are happening in Clermont.
May is a big month for graduates and Moms. Thank you to all our Clermont Moms and congratulations to our graduates.
Our “Movies Under the Stars” series will wrap up on May 19 when “Encanto” will be featured.
This free, family event is held at Waterfront Park and begins at 7:45 p.m. with fun pre-movie activities.
School will soon be out and the long-awaited summer break will be underway. Beginning May 26, the Splash Park will be open seven days a week. Recreational programs are offered for all ages at the Arts and Recreation Center as well as at the Kehlor Recreation Center. Chief Broadway and his staff are planning this year’s basketball camp and we have some part-time jobs available for those at least 16 years old. If you have school-age children, I encourage you to explore these programs and activities. They offer much fun, good direction and can help prevent boredom that often leads our youth to reckless behavior.
Consider yourself invited to attend “Lunch with the Mayor” the first Tuesday of each month.
Corelli’s will host us in May and Los Reyes in June. We will take a break in July since the first Tuesday is Independence Day.
June will continue to offer activities and events including the 10th Annual Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival on June 3 and our Juneteenth celebration of freedom on June 17. More details to come!
At our April 25 meeting, an ordinance was passed to ask Clermont voters on the November ballot if term lengths for council members should be extended from two years to four.
Currently, terms of office are two years staggered, meaning three council members are elected in even years and two council members are elected in odd years. This requires an election every year at an estimated cost of $50,000. If voters agree, the transition to 4-year terms would begin with the 2024 election of Seats 1, 3 and 5. Seats 2 and 4 would be elected to a 1-year term in 2025 and a 4-year term in 2026.
I encourage you to visit our website at www.ClermontFl.gov to learn more about your City and more details on upcoming meetings, events and activities.
Please continue to let me know what questions or concerns you have about things in Clermont.
You can always reach me at tmurry@clermontfl.org.
Until next time,
Mayor Tim Murry