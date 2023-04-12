Forty days! After the resurrection the Lord Jesus continued to encourage and minister to His Disciples and followers: bringing comfort, confirming His promises and building His Church.
Jesus stated in (John 14:26-27) “But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you. Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” Immediately after the resurrection Jesus was found comforting His mother and his disciples. He is still in the comforting business.
Confirming His promises was evident in the resurrection itself. Jesus promised that He would rise again. (Matthew 16:21) “From that time forth began Jesus to shew unto His disciples, how that he must go unto Jerusalem, and suffer many things of the elders and chief priests ad scribes, and be killed, and be raised again the third day.” Jesus promises eternal life. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
We come to Jesus by faith in Him, and His death on the cross for our sins. “For whosoever shall call upon the Lord, shall be saved” (Romans 10:13) God has also confirmed His “Word” the Holy Bible. God has given to us His promises through His Word by giving us the Old and New Testaments, or Covenants.
We have written promises that we can turn to and believe. “Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature...” (2 Peter 1:4)
Jesus had begun to build His church with His disciples and continues to this day to encourage, empower and watch over His church. In the book of Revelation, the Lord wrote: (Revelation 3:8) “I know thy works: behold, I have set before thee an open door, and no man can shut it: for thou hast little strength, and hast kept my word, and hast not denied my name.” We are encouraged in (Hebrews 10:25) to join with a church to learn of the Lord and to be encouraged in the Lord. “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much more, as ye see the day approaching.” We are still living in the “Post Days of the Resurrection.” God is still comforting and encouraging us through the Holy Spirit, His Holy Word, and the promise of the returning of Our Lord, Jesus Christ.