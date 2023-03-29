d webster

Daniel Webster

In recent weeks, I have voted on or introduced legislation that makes the government more accountable to the American people, protects the retirement plans of American taxpayers and seniors and reversed policies that would make our nation less safe.

For several years, I have introduced legislation that would require more accountability around executive orders and advocated for my colleagues’ support. Recently, the House passed the REIN IN Act, legislation that requires the President to estimate the inflationary effects of major executive orders and provide those estimates to Congress.

