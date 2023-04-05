Rejoice in the Easter message: Not only is new life promised, it is delivered through our Lord Jesus Christ. The Easter message is not about a new beginning: It is about a new life! Eternal life! “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17)
Jesus Christ promised eternal life throughout his ministry. (John 14:2-3) “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you, I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” He claimed to be the Son of God and could not only lay down his life, but he could take it up again. “Behold we go up to Jerusalem, and all things written by the prophets concerning the Son of man (Jesus) shall be accomplished. For he shall be delivered unto the Gentiles, and shall be mocked, and spitefully entreated, and spitted on: And they shall scourge him, and put him to death: and the third day he shall rise again.” (Luke 18:31-33)
Those that choose to follow and trust in him will have everlasting life. (John 3:16) “For God so love the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him; should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
We follow the life of Christ through the Passion week. Seeing the Lord have the Last Supper with his disciples. Hurrying through the night with the religious and political leaders through a false trial. Then through the condemnation of the crucifixion on a cruel Roman cross. History has seen this scenario often; but only One has come back from the grave to prove His claims of Eternal life. Jesus Christ is the only one.
Amazing grace! A gift from God that we do not deserve! Christ Jesus died on a cross to pay the penalty of our sin and promised us eternal life with Him. Jesus Christ invites all to come unto him for life. “But after that the kindness and love of God our Savior toward man appeared, Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Savior; That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.”(Titus 3:4-7)
Jesus can make the promise of eternal life: He can also deliver us to eternal life! “He is not here: for he is risen as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.” (Matthew 28:6)