“Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.” Proverbs 31:10
There are many great women in the Bible! Here is a partial list:
Hagar, Abraham's handmaid (Genesis 16) who was obedient to her mistress, Sarah, then hated and exiled. She was faithful to the Lord, who blessed her and her son.
Namaan's servant girl; we do not know here name but while a slave she gave important life saving information to her master; honoring the Lord God of Israel. (2 Kings 5)
Ruth & Naomi: when in the hardest of circumstances were faithful to the Lord. Ruth and Naomi were blessed to be in the lineage of Jesus, the Messiah. (Book of Ruth)
Rah ab, the Harlot. She is known even in the New Testament as a harlot. But God changes the trajectory of ones life when they follow the Lord. She saved her family from great destruction. She had great faith in the Lord. (Joshua 2, Hebrews 11:30-31)
Deborah the Judge and Jail the Warrior: Strong, fearless women used by God to defeat terrible enemies of Israel. When men would not take a stand God used great women of faith. History has many example of great woman leaders. (Judges 4 & 5)
Hannah; Samuel's mother who prayed for a son then gave him for service to the Lord. She loved him and showed favor by making him a coat to wear every year. (1 Samuel 1 & 2)
The mother of Moses: Jochabed. When the government wanted to kill all boys under two years old Jochabed decided to follow after the Lord and have a child. A boy was born, and when she could no longer hide Moses she sent him unto the Lord. God blessed her faith; she got to raise Moses in her home. (Exodus 1 & 2)
Esther, the queen. Written in the book of Esther is the story of this great woman who risked her life to save her people from unjust destruction. “If I perish, I perish” (Esther 4:16)
Mary, mother of Jesus (Luke 1 & 2)
Priscilla, Early Church work (Acts 18:1-3) Provided food and lodging for a weary minister.
Lydia, the host of a new church (Acts 16:12 - 15) used her business skills to help finance the work of the Lord.
Lois and Eunice; a faithful mother and Grandmother that taught their son, Timothy, the Word of God. (2 Timothy 1:5-6)
And so many more!
The common factor in all these lives are that they followed God by faith. Their hope for righteousness before God is their faith. (Romans 8:1) “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus.” “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God. (Romans 10:17) For by Grace are ye saved, through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast. (Ephesians 2:8-9)
The Lord has a great respect for women. He has used many throughout history, both in the Bible and in world history. God does have desired roles for both men, women and children; we are to reverence and respect our parents, our wives, our children in the Lord.
Family can be a wonderful gift if we follow the Word of God.