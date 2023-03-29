Earlier this month, student leaders from around the district gathered at Leesburg High School for S.H.I.E.L.D., a student-led leadership conference focused on Spirit, Honor, Integrity, Engagement, Leadership and Determination. They were student government representatives from all of our Lake County public high schools, and a few middle schools, looking to share best practices for engaging students and helping their campuses thrive.
This was no ordinary conference. It was high-energy with a D.J., food, line dancing and a friendly game of tug-of-war. It was a lot of fun, but make no mistake about it. These students were serious about the task at hand. All of the workshops were student-led, and they featured topics such as effective communication, time management, club connectivity, delegation, event planning and finding the balance between student government and life.
Students networked with participants from other schools and exchanged great ideas for engagement such as the winter carnival at South Lake High, blood drives at Umatilla High, beautification projects at East Ridge High and hallway decoration competitions at Lake Minneola High, just to name a few. They also talked about how to use social media, digital newsletters, polling and collaboration with other campus organizations to increase student participation.
The event was planned and organized by the superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee, student leaders from each of our high schools who offer timely and thoughtful input to me and to the School Board – and now to other student leaders.
It’s been said that the best leaders are those who empower others, and that’s exactly what our student leaders are doing. I am so proud of what they are accomplishing across the district, and I look forward to more great ideas to come from them in the future.
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the News Leader.