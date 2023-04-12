First, a disclosure. I can write about war because I served in combat in Afghanistan. Shortly after I deployed to Afghanistan, I kept copious notes on what I observed both positive and negative. I discreetly interviewed hundreds of soldiers and mined their opinions.

A significant issue that was practiced by all military commanders up and down the chain of command was the concept of “Mere Deception.” As we have seen time and time again in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, each service branch assessed enemy capabilities based less on objective readings of the enemy’s arsenals than on the branch’s own procurement wishes. This behavior, pointing out a path of “we are moving forward” and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, traveled easily to the perfumed princes of the Pentagon. Many fellow soldiers agreed that the Pentagon had no clue what was going on in Afghanistan or Iraq. We wished that to serve at the Pentagon, you would have first served in a combat zone.

