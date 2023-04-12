First, a disclosure. I can write about war because I served in combat in Afghanistan. Shortly after I deployed to Afghanistan, I kept copious notes on what I observed both positive and negative. I discreetly interviewed hundreds of soldiers and mined their opinions.
A significant issue that was practiced by all military commanders up and down the chain of command was the concept of “Mere Deception.” As we have seen time and time again in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, each service branch assessed enemy capabilities based less on objective readings of the enemy’s arsenals than on the branch’s own procurement wishes. This behavior, pointing out a path of “we are moving forward” and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, traveled easily to the perfumed princes of the Pentagon. Many fellow soldiers agreed that the Pentagon had no clue what was going on in Afghanistan or Iraq. We wished that to serve at the Pentagon, you would have first served in a combat zone.
One of the best reasons for war was a perceived notion of “containing” terrorism or communism. While engaging in war, the military lied to each other, concealing information and even private conversations that might introduce a note of discordant doubt. Company commanders lied to battalion commanders, who then lied to group command of their progress of the war. These lies were repeated to the Pentagon and to the President. Hence, like General Westmoreland in Vietnam and General Petraeus in Afghanistan requested in their respective war campaigns, give us more troops and we will win this war.
What we left in Iraq and Afghanistan was a disjointed country of competing tribes and provinces, along with hundreds of thousands of empty water bottles with their very presence profaning a sacred territory. Iraq had no link between Saddam Hussein and 9/11 and no weapons of mass destruction.
There was no real concern to install a democracy there.
Vietnam, well after relocating over 1 million people from their villages to hamlets, ended up poorly. Imagine uprooting 1 million people in Florida – how would you feel about the invaders? In 1975, Colonel Tu of the former North Vietnamese Army stated to an American military officer, “The United States may have won battles but not the war.”
What has followed and inherited to this day is a stagnant broken U.S. economy because we have spent trillions of dollars in an attempt to install democracy in countries that did not want it. The Brookings Institution has estimated that the U.S. had spent more than $20 trillion on its military from WWII to the 1990s, and an estimated $6 trillion on nuclear weapons. $20 trillion or even half that amount would have gone a long way in solving some of our nation’s woes today, such as reinforcing social security or Medicare that currently drags down our nation. Since George Washington, we have engaged in 250 occasions, roughly one a year, in armed action abroad.
I am not saying that all wars are bad. World War II did bring down a maniac that was slaughtering millions of Jews, Gypsies, the mentally and physically challenged, and anyone they deemed undesirable. And the Ukraine War with Russia is a war that must be fought. Outright genocide is wrong.
But we really need to rethink what future wars we want to fight.
The most important reason to avoid war is the human cost. In my unit alone, I carried two bodies to a waiting helicopter after they were left in pieces from an IED. Another soldier that I will only identify as my friend, Bob, stepped on an IED and lost his arms and his legs – a shell of a man today with a wife and four kids. Additionally, and the costliest and not included in DOD budgets, is the cost of caring for those returning veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs has a $301.4 billion dollar budget request for 2023. This is a 10.6% increase from 2022. Future wars need to have funding to include the cost of the returning veterans – in this way, we can truly know the financial costs of the war. If the Department of Defense has to account for the veteran care financially, maybe we can become more accountable.
A resurgence of the draft is probably the best answer, and here is why. When you bring people from all income levels into the playing field, this is when the general population has a say in war. A draft ensures that even the smallest voices are heard.
War is inevitable, but we need to be more careful how we wage it and the consequences that it brings to those nations and to ourselves.
Clermont resident David Staffa served 30-plus years in the U.S. Army and is a combat veteran of Afghanistan.
