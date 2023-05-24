I agree with you regarding Ron De Santis. All of this censorship and retaliation is alarming. As a former teacher I would like to see a copy of the curriculum which DeSantis is opposed to. What exactly are they teaching and at what grade levels are these concepts being presented? Point by point I would like someone to tell me what “woke” is. Are there really things to be concerned about or is DeSantis listening to a group of people who only want their beliefs taught in schools? Public education has made tremendous strides in the last few decades to expose our students to a variety of beliefs and to help them decide what is important to them and to accept other people’s decisions about these things. I was proud to be a teacher during this era. I was thrilled to see each of my students absorb the information that was presented to them and to become who they were meant to be. At the same time they learned to accept others for who they were and to live and work together without the hatred we see in our country today. It is a sad day when a potential Presidential candidate wants to retract this progress.
M.P, Clermont
Regarding “Thin-Skinned Man” by Mr. Dunn-Rankin-- I stopped reading when you used the liberal screeching term ‘Don’t Say Gay’. That is not what that law proposed and you (hopefully) know it. The BIGGER question Sir, isn’t why Disney gets a free ride when NO OTHER other Florida theme park does, is why are you okay with showing pornography to Elementary-age children?
If the books in question can’t be read on live TV, they shouldn’t be shown to 4th graders.
I’d also like to know why you are seemingly also okay with grown men stripping for these minor children. Men who want to strip in front of children are exhibitionist pedophiles, plain and simple.
Robert Wills, Minneola