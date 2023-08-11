Fixing roads in a roundabout way
Why can’t we do something about all the traffic on our roads? Am I the only one who sometimes thinks we spend half our time in the car stuck in traffic jams or at traffic lights that seem to take forever to turn green?
I was lucky enough to talk with Fred Schneider, head of roads in Lake County, and Jay Jarvis, head of roads in Polk County, who patiently answered my questions and hopefully yours about roads.
Our cities and counties have 20-year or 25-year plans to handle future population growth. One question I’ve had is how they decide whether to put in a traffic light or a roundabout. Shouldn’t we be putting in a lot more roundabouts to speed up traffic and reduce fatalities?
The Florida Department of Transportation has a 76-page manual for Intersection Control Evaluation. Yes, dear reader, I read the whole manual on your behalf and spent time with Fred and Jay to solve the question - roundabouts or traffic lights.
Traffic lights are about half the cost of a roundabout. It’s $800,000 for one intersection for traffic lights versus $1.6 million for roundabouts. While roundabouts don’t have all the initial costs to install software, hardware and traffic poles, the cost to acquire a large right of way to fit in the roundabout pushes the cost of roundabouts to double that of an intersection controlled by lights.
So, since it’s cheaper for traffic lights – case closed? Well not quite. A roundabout is obviously much cheaper to operate and maintain than traffic lights. Think about the hardware and software needed for lights and the fact that they are exposed to the elements like lightning strikes. Maintenance on traffic light intersections costs so much that in 20 years the overall investment is the same.
Plus, traffic fatalities are generally much lower with a roundabout. Cars tend to slow down and when they do strike another car they are generally at angles instead of T-Bones at high speed.
Cased closed then in favor of roundabouts? Not so fast.
The problem with roundabouts is consistency for drivers. If you are traveling along a road with traffic light after traffic light and then a roundabout appears, many of your fellow drivers don’t adjust well. That’s why you normally see roundabouts situated on less developed roads with few or no traffic lights.
We Americans also have some challenges navigating large multi-lane roundabouts. Our lack of driving experience on large roundabouts and the need to be consistent between traffic lights and roundabouts on a single road is why roundabouts are of limited use to reduce traffic on our major roads.
More questions for next week – why not just build more traffic lanes on our busy roads to reduce congestion? Fred and Jay have answers.
