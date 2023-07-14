By Mayor Evelyn Wilson
Summertime!
For many, it’s the best time of the year. And it certainly is a fun time of year in Groveland.
This summer, our Parks and Community Services Department has been featuring Wacky Wednesday Waterdays. Through July 26, young people can enjoy water slides and educational activities, such as close-up encounters with zoo animals. Waterdays are held at different parks each week. The July 26 event is at Marion Baysinger Memorial Library.
Some of the city’s other summer activities have included our third annual Juneteenth celebration and many recreational activities, like basketball, soccer, volleyball and dance camps.
Youth and adults are enjoying summer basketball leagues, while our Second Friday Markets at Lake David and weekly Friday Farmers Markets continue to grow in popularity.
Of course, one of the highlights of the year is Groveland’s historic 4th of July celebrations – one of the biggest and longest-running patriotic Independence Day events in Central Florida.
If you are looking for a cool place to beat the heat, there’s always our terrific libraries. I recently was invited to read “The Berenstain Bears and Mama for Mayor!” Kids and grown-ups can still take part in the Summer Reading Challenge and track the books they have read on a new app called Beanstack.
Summer of 2023 has also brought some major accolades to our City with Natural Charm.
In June, Groveland became the first city in Florida and the Southeast United States to become a certified international Dark Sky Community. It is our hope that other communities will join us in preserving the night sky and combatting light pollution.
Our Dark Sky initiatives drew praise and awards from the Florida League of Cities and the American Planning Association (APA). In June, the League recognized Groveland with the Environmental Stewardship Award. The same week, APA’s Florida Chapter honored Groveland with the Florida Award of Excellence.
Summer is also an excellent time to remember others who need our support. Our wonderful Groveland Police officers, under the leadership of Chief Shawn Ramsey and Sgt. Landis Delp, are asking for the public’s help to provide toys for Christmas in July and non-perishable food to help the Neighborhood Center. Donations can be dropped off at the Groveland Public Safety Complex at 6825 SR 50.
While kids are enjoying the remaining days of summer freedom, parents are already planning for the beginning of school on August 10.
The City of Groveland will once again support the Back 2 School Backpack Bash on July 29. Parents and children are invited to come to this free event at the Groveland Community Center at 13806 SR 33 where we will be handing out one free backpack per student for those in grades K-8th grade. The backpacks are filled with school supplies, as long as quantities last.
With so many opportunities for fun and friendship, this could be the best summer ever!
For details on Groveland’s summertime activities, go to www.groveland-fl.gov/events.