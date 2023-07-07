When do we become old?
What defines us as old? When do we become too old to carry on responsible tasks? Should we be able to decide for ourselves, let our children decide for us, or have the government decide if we are too old to handle responsible jobs?
I think about being older when I watch President Joe Biden. President Biden will be 86 at the end of his second term if elected. At the risk of being ageist – that’s too old. He should voluntarily not run again.
I think about being older when I watch ex-President Donald Trump. Donald Trump will be 82 at the end of his second term if elected. That’s too old. He should voluntarily not run again.
We all have some declines in physical and mental health as we age. If you think being in your 80s is just fine for a President, how do we decide when people become too old for other tasks? To live independently, to drive a car, to make our own financial decisions?
It is fascinating to me, to listen to the Democrats in Washington D.C. say Biden is not too old to be President at 86, but Democrats will not allow commercial pilots to fly if they are 66. People who fly our commercial planes must retire if they are 65.
How are 86 and 82 not too old to be President, but 66 is too old to fly a plane? And, on commercial flights, there is always a co-pilot sitting right alongside.
The fascinating part about piloting a plane is that the plane is so automated, it almost flies itself. Airbus is testing a plane that can land itself and taxi in case of an emergency. The pilot is appropriately there to monitor the situation and handle unusual circumstances and emergencies. Glad to have them on board, but is that job really more difficult than being president?
We have no age limit on neurosurgeons. That’s right, an 86-year-old neurosurgeon can crack your skull open and work on your brain, but a 66-year-old cannot fly a commercial plane.
Would you rather have a 67-year-old pilot with 40 years of experience flying your plane or a 27-year-old with six months of experience flying you on your next trip?
We can perhaps agree, that there might be some 65-year-olds that not only should not be behind the wheel of a plane but should not be behind the wheel of a car. Fair enough. But pilots over 65 could go through physical and cognitive tests every six months, and we could get another five years of them on the job. Isn’t it disrespectful to say to someone at 65 who still wants to work – you are washed up and no good – you must retire.
This mandatory requirement for pilots at age 65 belongs on the garbage heap of history when 65 meant you had just a few productive years left before you were in a nursing home. There is some reason to think a bill to raise the age limit for pilots might be passed this year. But the party that thinks 86 years old is young enough to be president is opposing letting 66-year-olds fly a commercial plane.
When do we become too old? Who should get to decide?
Readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin can be reached at David@d-r.media