In doubt, take it out
Can we all agree that showing pornography, and graphic sexual images, to young children is inappropriate? Can we all agree books that show graphic sexual material to young children should be removed from our elementary school libraries?
The only real question is how should we define pornography and graphic sexual content in order to ban a book. Ron DeSantis suggests folks who say he is banning books for no reason are engaged in “a nasty hoax because it’s a hoax in service of trying to pollute and sexualize our children.” Respectfully, a disagreement over what is pornography is a conversation – not a hoax.
Correctly defining what is pornography is crucial because Gov. DeSantis has suggested his administration will prosecute teachers and librarians for a third-degree felony if pornographic books are shared with children. What is the definition of pornography that Ron DeSantis holds up that a teacher can be prosecuted for? How big is the problem?
To see how big the problem is, let’s start first with how many books have been removed from Florida public school libraries. Removed means a child cannot see the book in the school library or in the classroom. Maybe the book will be returned – maybe not.
There are many “removed” books in Florida but a much smaller number of banned books. In Escambia County, they removed 126 books but only three were on the state’s banned books list.
There is an official banned books list – a subset of the removed books list.
One hundred and seventy-five books are on the banned booked list in Florida. One hundred and fifty-three of those were identified as pornographic, violent or age-group inappropriate. Just 38 of the 175 were removed for being pornographic.
The state statute about pornography and minors says “any book, picture, photograph, drawing…of a person or portion of the human body which depicts nudity or sexual conduct, sexual excitement, sexual battery, bestiality, or sadomasochistic abuse and which is harmful to minors.”
I think most of us would agree this definition of pornography and graphic sexual material is reasonable. How this definition is interpreted by schools and parents is the problem. The state of Florida government is interpreting the law to suggest a showing of a relatively innocuous nude portion of the body is pornographic.
On the Florida-banned book list for pornographic content is “House and Homes” by Ann Morris. It depicts houses and homes all over the world along with the people who live in them. In one of the pictures of a poor family in Africa, one of the young children is naked with their back to the camera. That picture caused the book to be banned.
We are going to send a teacher to jail with a felony charge for letting students see that book? In our state of Florida, the answer is yes – a felony jail sentence for the teacher.
Also banned is “The Sleeping Beauty” by Trina Shart Hyman. Because this book shows a cartoon queen, off in the distance, bathing in a pond, with her back to the reader, this book is pornographic and banned in the state of Florida.
Letting a child see that book is a felony in Florida.
Other books are banned because they have sentences like this, “some families have two moms or two dads,” or “It’s ok to have different moms.”
We come to this. When in doubt, take it out. Otherwise, face a felony charge.
Removed books are a much larger list than banned books because of this fear of prosecution. Florida’s ban on books is not a hoax. It is a reasonable concern of parents, turned into a cultural war talking point, that has been let out to run wild.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Triangle News Leader and Clermont News Leader, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Polk and Sumter counties.