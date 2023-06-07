June 2023
Hello Clermont Champions and welcome to summer!
School is out and everyone is excited about getting outside and having fun.
I encourage you to take a few minutes and talk about safety with your family. Whether you are
at a pool, the beach or one of our wonderful lakes, wear safety gear and always use caution
when swimming and boating with others. As the days heat up, remember how hot the
pavement and inside of cars can get. And, we should always buckle up and slow down a little on
our streets and in our neighborhoods. Stay safe Clermont!
Champions Splash Park is open seven days a week and the pool at the Arts and Recreation
Center is ready for all our aquatic programs. We have a full list of summer camps, youth
activities and senior programs so check out the Park & Recreation calendar on our website.
June will host two special events including the 10th Annual Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival on
June 3 and our Juneteenth Freedom Celebration on June 17. Both events will offer fun-filled,
family-friendly activities and celebrate culture and freedom.
We also celebrate our Fathers in June and one more congratulations to all of our local
graduates. We are very proud of you all and wish you the best as you move into your future.
Independence Day is always a great holiday and this year’s Red, White & Boom promises a fun-
filled evening complete with music, food and fireworks all at Waterfront Park. The fun starts at
5 p.m. so make your plans now.
If your schedule allows, please join us for “Lunch with the Mayor” the first Tuesday of each
month. Los Reyes Mexican Grill will host us on June 6. We will take a break in July since the
first Tuesday is Independence Day so we will return on August 1. Stay tuned for the location.
I encourage you to visit our website at www.ClermontFl.gov to learn more about your City and
more details on upcoming meetings, events and activities.
Please continue to let me know what questions or concerns you have about things in Clermont.
You can always reach me at tmurry@clermontfl.org.
Until next time,
Mayor Tim Murry