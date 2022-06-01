Teens ages 13-18 looking for things to do this summer may want to check out Thrive Clermont’s Summer PopUps Nights.
This year Thrive Summer PopUps will feature over 20 different activities for students to choose from across three dates, June 7 in Groveland; and June 14 and 21 in Downtown Clermont.
JUNE 7
The first night of Summer PopUps is 6-8:30 p.m., at Lake David Park in Groveland. Students register online at thriveclermont.org and select their activity at registration. The popups options include: Intro to Improv; American Sign Language; Spice Blending; Container Gardening; Make & Take Alley; Photography; and more! Space is limited for each activity and registration is required.
The fee to register is $10 and includes the student’s activity for the night, food and door prizes. Students unable to afford the registration fee may apply for a scholarship. The first 100 students registered receive a free event T-shirt.
ABOUT THE POPUPS
This marks the sixth year of this program for teens ages 13-18. Founder Sheri Lewin has watched the series grow from a couple of tents in a parking lot in 2017 to the program it is today.
“It is exciting to see so many local businesses, churches and community leaders come together to provide opportunities that empower teens,” said Lewin.
ABOUT THRIVE CLERMONT
Thrive Clermont is a 501(c)3 charity whose mission is “Empowering Teens to Succeed.” Summer PopUps is a program organized to get teens out of the house, try a new hobby or learn a new skill, and meet some new teens with similar interests.
Sheri Lewin is the executive director of Thrive Clermont. She can be reached at: Sheri@thriveclermont.org