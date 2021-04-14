During its March 24 meeting, the board of trustees of the Lake County Water Authority (LCWA) passed a resolution opposing any comprehensive plan or additional land use changes that would authorize additional mining within the Green Swamp Area of Critical State Concern, due to cumulative impacts to wetlands and creeks that provide water to the Clermont Chain of Lakes and the Palatlakaha River.
LCWA is responsible for maintaining water levels within the Clermont Chain of Lakes and flow within the Palatlakaha River. These levels and flows are dependent on discharges from Big and Little Creeks, which derive all their flows from the Green Swamp Area of Critical State Concern.
Flows and water levels within the Clermont Chain and the Palatlakaha River are required to maintain the ecological integrity of the lakes and wetlands. The lakes and connecting waterbodies of the Clermont Chain serve an important economic role in the county by providing recreational opportunities and valuable navigation to local businesses and residents.
The alteration of water-recharging upland hills to manmade lakes results in increased evaporative losses causing decreases in groundwater seepage to the adjoining wetlands and creeks. The combined increases in the alteration of water contributing uplands to manmade waterbodies will collectively contribute to decreased flow in Little and Big Creeks causing impacts to water levels of the Clermont Chain and flows within the Palatlakaha River.
Such alterations to the water resources of Lake County is in direct conflict with the efforts of the LCWA and other local governing agencies to improve water quality, fisheries, and public recreation within South Lake County. Maintenance of the ecological function of our lakes and their natural vegetative communities is critical to the protection of Lake County’s vital water resources, upon which much of our quality of life, recreational opportunity, economic vitality, wildlife habitat, and natural beauty depend.
Lakes and wetlands generally lose water due to evaporation, as much as 50 to 64 inches per year. In addition to these upward losses, the water percolates down by recharging the Floridan aquifer within the Green Swamp. These downward losses from the surficial aquifer range between 0 to more than 20 inches per year in higher locations.
The Floridan aquifer is the main source of drinking water for Lake County.
Since rainfall in South Lake County averages 50 inches per year and losses to evaporation and to the aquifer are likely over 63 inches, one might expect our lakes and wetlands to dry up over time. However, this gap in the surficial water budget is made up by seepage from the upland areas.
When rain falls on our hills, the moisture on the surface evaporates similar to what happens on our lakes. As the water perks into the ground, however, it becomes less and less available to evaporation. Once the water reaches a point of about 6 foot below the surface, it is generally considered to be unavailable for evaporative losses. This collection of rainfall under our hills and uplands creates mounds of water that seep horizontally into the lower elevations adjoining our lakes and wetlands. This seepage into the sides and bottom of our lakes replenishes the water lost due to their much higher evaporation rates. The water within our upland hills and within our lakes and wetlands are all part of our surficial aquifer.
So, what would happen if upland areas are changed into open waterbodies and wetlands? We would expect greater water loss due to increased evaporation and lowered surficial aquifer levels within these areas. These lowered surficial aquifer levels would contribute less horizontal seepage to adjoining lakes and wetlands. If enough uplands were altered to lakes and wetlands, the natural waterbodies could be impacted due to lowered availability of groundwater. In addition, recharge to the Floridan aquifer would be reduced due to the lower surficial aquifer levels and the decreased head pressure driving water down.
The Lake County Water Authority is committed to the protection of our water resources and will cooperate to provide whatever assistance it can in support of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners in this effort to protect our water resources.
For a copy of the resolution and more information on the hydrology of the Green Swamp Area of Critical State Concern or any Lake County Water Authority programs or preserves, visit www.lcwa.org or call 352-324-6141.