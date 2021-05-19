When I moved to Florida years ago, I was ecstatic when I realized I could grow orchids outside, year-round, something most definitely not an option in my Midwestern home state.
Over the years, I purchased orchids first at big-box stores and later at farmers markets, area nurseries and plant sales, like the annual extravaganza at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando, where multiple vendors entice with their stunning orchids and other interesting plants.
I’ve had successes and failures as I learned how to care for my orchids, sorting out what individual plants require in terms of water, sunlight, air flow and other variables. With so many orchid species found all over the planet, from mountains to wetlands, they obviously have different tolerance levels regarding humidity and air temperature, as well.
One question people often ask about orchids is, Will my plant ever bloom again after I buy it? The answer is a definite Yes! You might have to be patient, as it can take more than a year for some plants to send up those flowering stalks again. And you might want to learn more about your orchid and where it will thrive. Getting it in the right place, with the right level of sunlight, will affect its frequency of blooming, too.
With fluctuating wintertime temperatures in Central Florida occasionally dipping below 40F degrees, my orchids get to spend at least a few days in the garage every winter, along with any snoozing anoles and miscellaneous creatures that hitchhike in their pots. It’s a minor hassle carrying them all in and out of the garage, but worth it to protect these beauties and enjoy them the rest of the year.
I’m no expert when it comes to orchids, or gardening, for that matter, but it has been a ball learning about and caring for these beautiful plants in my own yard. These photos show a sampling of the blossoms on some of my orchid plants. And, not only do they look good, but several of these orchids smell heavenly – one blooming now smells like chocolate!
It’s also been fun learning about Florida’s many gorgeous native orchids and discovering them on nature hikes around the state. But that’s a story for another day.
Visit https://gardeningsolutions.ifas.ufl.edu/plants/ornamentals/orchids.html.