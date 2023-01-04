You may approach the ruling council, puny human, but it is doubtful we will wake from our nap … that is, unless you come bearing catnip and other assorted treats and goodies, so indicate (from left) Oreo, Tobey and GiGi, several of the cats who rule News Leader Managing Editor Steve Steiner’s household. The three of them chose to rest on the chairs while the floor was being swept and polished. If you have a photo you would like the News Leader to consider publishing, please send photos (in a jpg format, please) to: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com and include a brief summary of the photo, where it was taken, and anything else you consider relevant. Thank you.
