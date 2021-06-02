Kent Adcock, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter, will relinquish the role he’s held 10 years, effective Nov. 1 to further pursue personal and professional interests.
Danielle Stroud will serve as the incoming president and CEO upon Adcock’s departure. She has been with the organization for six years as a member of the senior leadership team and is an expert in the areas of strategic development, fundraising and public relations.
May 21, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Timothy Sullivan, of Leesburg, to the North Lake County Hospital District board of trustees. Sullivan is an advisor at Prudential Financial and served on the Lake County school board and Lake County Board of County Commissioners.
DeSantis also announced appointment of Jennifer Hooten, Emily Lee, Ivy Parks, Peter Wahl and Bryn Blaise to the Lake-Sumter State College District board of trustees. Hooten, of Bushnell, is a Teacher of American Government and Economics at South Sumter High School. Lee, of Eustis, is the former director of Children’s Services for Lake County and a former specialist with the Community Coalition Alliance. Parks, of Clermont, is an administrator with Parks Consulting Services. Wahl, of The Villages, is a former president of The Villages Health System and past president of the Rotary Club of The Villages. Blaise, of The Villages, is a licensed engineer with Blaise Engineering. The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
In Lake County Schools, administrative changes have been announced for the coming school year.
Brent Frazier, principal of Umatilla Middle School, will serve as principal of Umatilla High School next year. He is replacing Thomas Gerds, who is moving to a principal position in Marion County. Andrea Pyatt, assistant principal at Umatilla High School, has been named principal at Umatilla Middle School, replacing Frazier.
Nicole Brouhard, assistant principal at Cypress Ridge Elementary School, has been named principal of Sorrento Elementary, replacing Brenna Burkhead, who is nearing retirement and wants to end her career where she started – in an instructional position.
Laine Obando, principal at Pine Ridge Elementary, has been named the district’s new director of professional learning. Corrie Voytko, principal at Eustis Elementary for three years, will replace Obando as principal at Pine Ridge Elementary. Reanna Boardway, assistant principal at Groveland Elementary, will replace Voytko as principal at Eustis Elementary.
Nichole Moses, assistant principal at East Ridge Middle School, has been named principal at Groveland Elementary, replacing Kimberly Sneed, who will hold another position in the district that will be announced at a later date.
Missy Frana, assistant principal at East Ridge High School, will lead Cecil E. Gray Middle School as principal, replacing Pam Chateauneuf, who has accepted a temporary administrative position as she nears retirement.
Dr. Tammy Langley, principal at Fruitland Park Elementary, has been named principal at Oak Park Middle, replacing Barbara Longo, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the district. Dawn Brown, assistant principal at Fruitland Park Elementary, will move into the role of principal there, replacing Langley.