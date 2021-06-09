After 11 years leading Lake Technical College, Dr. Diane Culpepper will retire Aug. 31. During her tenure, the college added nine new career training programs: Pharmacy Technician, Medical Assisting, Phlebotomy, HVAC/R, CNC Production Specialist, Enterprise Desktop and Mobile Support Technology, Public Safety Telecommunication (911 Dispatcher), Baking & Pastry Arts, and Veterinary Assisting.
The Lake Technical College board of directors named DeAnna Thomas as the next executive director of the college, and she will assume her new role on June 1. Her current position is director of operations.
Thrive Clermont founder Sheri Lewin is stepping away from her role as president of the nonprofit organization. Brian Zollweg, vice president for the organization, has been named president.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced appointment of eight to the Board of Nursing, including Deborah Becker of The Villages. Becker is a member of the nursing faculty at the College of Central Florida. The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.