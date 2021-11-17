This past Nov. 10, Orlando Health’s employee benefit, the Preferred Education Program, was expanded. Now Orlando Health team members are able to pursue an associate degree, bachelor’s degree, or certificate at Lake Sumter State College (or St. Petersburg College) without incurring any out-of-pocket costs.
“The Preferred Education Program is one of several benefits that support and enrich the working environment at Orlando Health; enabling us to become one of the best places to work in Florida,” said Karen Frenier, chief nurse executive and senior vice president, Orlando Health Human Resources. “We are 100% committed to team members and to helping them achieve their career and life goals.”
She added that in the first 11 months of the program, Orlando Health has provided nearly $1 million to cover the cost of tuition and books for participating team members.”
“Because of our partnership with Lake Sumter State College, there are even more options for our team members to pursue quality higher education,” said Lance Sewell, president, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital. “For team members across our hospital system who call Lake County home, the expansion of this program means that they can begin or complete their educational journey right in their community. We’re proud to continue offering this benefit and excited for the impact it will have.”
Since launching in December 2020 with Valencia College and expanding to include Seminole State College in August 2021, more than 700 team members have used the program. With the addition of the two new colleges, Orlando Health’s Preferred Education Program is now available on 26 college campuses in six Florida counties and through virtual learning, where available.