A partial road closure began Feb. 7 that will be in effect for West Don Wickham Drive starting at the intersection of Citrus Tower Boulevard as Orlando Health South Lake Hospital continues with the first phase of its campus expansion.
The partial closure will prevent traffic from traveling east on Don Wickham Drive toward the hospital’s main entrance, however all traffic to the Orlando Health South Lake Hospital Center for Women’s Health via West Don Wickham Drive at the intersection of Citrus Tower Boulevard will remain open to OB/GYN patients.
The partial closure of Don Wickham Drive and temporary adjustments to traffic flow and parking will allow for the realignment of Don Wickham Drive to open at Legends Way, creating a new direct entrance to Orlando Health South Lake and added parking in addition to the construction of a 95-bed patient tower. A temporary main entrance will be located to the west of the original main entrance, directly under the “Orlando Health
South Lake Hospital” sign on the south facing side of the hospital and can be accessed from West Oakley Seaver Drive via Citrus Tower Boulevard or the section of Don Wickham Drive that remains open.
The temporary entrance will serve as the new main entrance until the tower expansion is complete and will offer free, daily valet services for patients and guests.
All discharges will take place to the west of the temporary main entrance at the outpatient entrance which can be accessed from Don Wickham Drive via Oakley Seaver Drive. The alternate entry routes from Oakley Seaver Drive will provide all guests and patients with direct access to the hospital’s new temporary entrance in addition to the following:
• Orlando Health South Lake outpatient entrance
• Orlando Health South Lake Medical Office Building
• Orlando Health Medical Group Urology PUR Clinic
• Orlando Health National Training Center
• Special Olympics Florida
• Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics
• Florida Sports Injury
For more information and updates: www.SouthLakeHospital.com/Growth
