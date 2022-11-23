Orlando Health South Lake Hospital has received an “A” grade for patient safety by The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health system. For Orlando Health South Lake, this is its ninth consecutive “A” grade from Leapfrog.
“This achievement reflects the hard work of our clinical teams and their steadfast commitment to maintaining the high quality of care our hospital has provided in South Lake County for the last 75 years,” said Lance Sewell, president, Orlando Health South Lake. “Our consecutive achievements remind all our physicians, nurses, other clinicians and team members of the level of teamwork and commitment required to be the best hospital possible and achieve these results.”