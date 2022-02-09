Does greatness really run in families? Here are some interesting facts about some of our U.S. Presidents who were actually related.
John Adams, the second president was the father of John Quincy Adams who was the sixth president.
Many of us already know that our 41st president, George Herbert Walker Bush was the father of the 43rd president, George W. Bush.
Benjamin Harrison, the 23rd president was the grandson of William Henry Harrison, the ninth president.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd president was a fifth cousin of Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President. Genealogists have confirmed that Franklin D. Roosevelt was distantly related to eleven other U.S. Presidents by either blood or marriage — and one of those is actually George Washington.
Col. James Taylor and his wife Martha Thompson are the great-grandparents of two U.S. Presidents: James Madison, the fourth president, and Zachary Taylor, the 12th president. Madison and Taylor were actually second cousins.
Zachary Taylor, known as “Old Rough and Ready,” was also a descendant of Pilgrim William Brewster.
Here’s another fun fact: The famous WWII Army General George Patton was the fourth great-grandson of Col Taylor and Martha Thompson and therefore also related to Presidents Madison and Taylor.
