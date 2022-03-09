For the first time in U.S. history, the impeachment trial of an American president got underway on March 5, 1868. Andrew Johnson had been sworn in as the 17th president after the assassination of President Lincoln. (Did you know there was a plot to assassinate Vice President Johnson on the same night as President Lincoln?)
Johnson was accused of violating the controversial Tenure of Office Act, which was passed by Congress over his veto in 1867. However, House and Senate votes fell short, he was judged not guilty and remained in office.
(The Tenure of Office Act was a United States federal law that was intended to restrict the power of the president to remove certain office-holders without the approval of the Senate. It was passed by the 39th United States Congress. The law was enacted on March 2, 1867, over the veto of President Andrew Johnson. It was repealed 51 years later, in 1918 when the U.S. Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional.)
Have you ever heard the saying that in America, anyone can grow up to become President? That seems to be particularly true in the case of Andrew Johnson. He was born in a log cabin and didn’t master the basics of reading, grammar or math until he met his wife at age 17.
Andrew Johnson didn’t seek the presidency in 1868 but returned to his home state of Tennessee and was elected to the senate in 1875. To date he is the only ex-president to accomplish this. His time in the Senate was brief, however. He died July 31, 1875 after suffering from a stroke.
He was buried with the American flag and a copy of the Constitution.
