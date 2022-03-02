What do you know about our 29th president? This week in our American history we will continue to discover some unknown, unusual and sometimes bizarre events surrounding a few of the men who held the office of “Commander in Chief.”
The 29th president, Warren G. Harding, is generally regarded as one of the worst presidents in the 20th century of our nation’s history, as well as overall.
Harding admitted to friends that he felt overwhelmed by the job of president, so he gave his Cabinet free reign and treated the presidency like a ceremonial post. Many of the friends he appointed were being nailed for corruption one after another.
Worse yet, Harding ran the White House like a kind of boys’ club where he and his friends enjoyed drinking, playing golf and cheating on their wives. He was even widely rumored to have paid one of his gambling debts with some antique White House china.
After a week-long cross-country speaking tour that included the territory of Alaska, Harding contracted what doctors assumed was food poisoning. On Aug. 2, 1923, he died in a San Francisco hotel room, but the details of the cause of his death have always been unclear. His doctors said he died of a heart attack related to that food poisoning.
Here’s where the conspiracy theorists have a field day: Not only was no autopsy performed on Harding, but his wife Florence had his body embalmed an hour after his death. Rumors flourished that his wife poisoned him to protect whatever legacy was left.
Rumors of a child born out of wedlock blossomed and DNA evidence later confirmed this. In 2010, James Blaesing, the confirmed illegitimate grandson of President Harding had a plan to exhume his body for a proper autopsy; to date, that hasn’t been accomplished.
Heart attack or poisoning? This little piece of American history may never be revealed.
