In this edition we celebrate the establishment of the U.S. Postal System, the 14th Amendment, the birth of NASA and the creation of Medicare.
July 26, 1775, the U.S. postal system was established by the Second Continental Congress. The first Postmaster General was Benjamin Franklin. Today, the U.S. has over 40,000 post offices.
Their motto is “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” Did you know that postal workers must take an oath before they begin their job? The oath says they swear to:
• Support and defend the Constitution of the United States,
• Protect the United States against all foreign and domestic enemies,
• Be faithful and allegiant to the United States,
• Take this oath freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion,
• Faithfully discharge the “duties of the office” of their job.
July 26, 1908, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was founded.
July 28, 1868, the 14th Amendment was ratified, granted citizenship to all persons born in the United States and granted “equal protection of the laws.”
July 28 is also the birthday of former First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, wife of President John F. Kennedy.
Tragedy plagued this day in 1945, when a U.S. military plane crashed into the Empire State Building. On that Saturday morning, the fog was particularly thick. The crew was warned that the Empire State Building, the tallest building in the city at that time, wasn’t visible. When the bomber swerved to avoid hitting the Chrysler building, it hit the Empire State Building instead, killing 14 people.
July 29, 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was officially established July 29, 1958. NASA was created in response to the Soviet Union’s Oct. 4, 1957, launch of its first satellite, Sputnik I.
July 30, 1619, in Jamestown, Virginia, the first elected assembly in the new World convened.
On this date in 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law and former President Harry Truman was the first person enrolled.
