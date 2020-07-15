The Superior Residences of Clermont is an Assisted Living and Memory Care community which features the highest standards in care, dining and activities along with upscale amenities.
If you enjoy the freedom of personal independence or being catered to, our assisted living life style will provide everything you expect and more. For those in need of memory care, you will be treated with the utmost compassion and dignity. We address the needs of the whole person. Emotionally, spiritually and socially.
Our staff is available 24/7 to assist with your daily, personal and medical needs. With 24 hour state-of-the-art emergency response systems, residents and family members have peace of mind. Our staff is compassionate and caring to ensure your stay here with us is just like home.
You will enjoy artful dining. We take pride in serving happiness not just food. Our chefs create meals that are delightful to the eyes as well as the taste. Enjoy our abundance of activities while staying physically and socially active. We customize the needs of each resident to ensure a smooth transition into their new home.
For further information or to set an appointment feel free to call us at: 352-290-7316 or visit our website at: www.superiorclermont.com
Superior Residences 1600 Hunt Trace Blvd. Clermont, FL 34711