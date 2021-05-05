Jerry Jones knows about cars.
But he also knows what’s important about his own story.
He’s lived in town his whole life and been around cars and racing nearly as long.
His auto repair shop, Jones Racing, is on Highway 50, just up the hill from downtown.
Before I interviewed him, I was sure our talk would center on his racing career and his love for cars and motorcycles.
Was I ever wrong.
At every turn Jerry brought the conversation back around to family.
Sure, he told me about his career as a sprint car driver, how he raced stock cars and ran pit crews for other drivers.
When he was a boy, his family owned a five and dime store in town. (Kids, put the paper down and ask your parents what type of store that was. We’ll wait.)
“My dad started the local Jaycees group in town. They convinced the city to let them create the beach down at the lake. They created what is now our waterfront park,” he said with a little smile on his face.
It gave local kids and families something to do and a reason to stay in town.
“They advertised it as the longest white sand beach in the world.”
OK. But what about the cars?
More family.
“When I was like 12 years old, our family used to vacation at our family farm in Alabama. I used to follow my uncle around and get under foot . So, he gave me something to do and he taught me how to weld,” he said.
He learned how to run his own business as a teenager, operating his own route distributing TV Guide magazines to local businesses.
“My dad taught me early on how to do things the right way. He showed me how to file my taxes. As a kid I made sure I paid all of the sales taxes,” he said.
Somewhere in the middle of Jerry’s tale he wanted to make sure I knew the story of his daughter, who he lovingly calls a “professional student.”
She moved to California and became a chef, a wine expert, and she is always getting new degrees and certifications, he said.
He was as passionate about her story as he was his own.
He told me that you should never give up on your kids, even when they are struggling at something.
When his daughter was having a tough time finishing school, she received a lot of help from …. you guessed it …. family.
“My mom worked in the local school system for a long time. She used her network of friends and coworkers to make sure she made it,” he said.
I finally got Jerry to tell me about cars and racing. How he learned to drive his first sprint car and realized that the sensation of putting “your foot to the floor” was addicting. “I never could get enough.”
Sure, he told racing stories and showed me pictures of his many Harley-Davidson motorcycles he works on and restores. I learned about his years working on and leading crew teams in Daytona and across the country.
But what I really learned from Jerry is that a person’s real story is best told through their family.
