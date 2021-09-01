A couple of weeks ago I received news that two members of my family were sick with COVID symptoms. The first was my 17-year-old son, Cooper. He told me he had cold symptoms. No big deal, right?
But when he told me had lost his sense of taste and smell, I knew he most likely had COVID. I was not in total panic because Cooper received his second Pfizer vaccine back in May.
The next call I received was about my stepson, Rich, a 44-year-old man who refused to even consider getting the vaccine. He thought it was “experimental” and just wouldn’t get it. He didn’t trust the government and believed too many things he saw on social media.
Rich lived with me when Cooper was very young and the two even shared a room for a while.
The two fought like brothers, loved each other like brothers, and despite their age difference, were very close.
I will never be sure, but it is likely that the two brothers caught it from another family member who refuses any type of vaccine for himself or his young children. Rich was in contact with them when the family was together in close proximity.
Although Cooper and Rich don’t live together anymore, the two brothers spent a lot of time riding in a car together palling around.
Cooper took a COVID test and found out he was positive. Rich didn’t take a test and became more sick with each passing day.
Rich lived more than 150 miles from me and about six or seven miles from Cooper.
Because Cooper was self-quarantining, he spoke to Rich several times each day on the phone.
One night he went into my ex-wife’s bedroom and said, “I think Rich is really bad and he should go to a hospital.”
So she called an ambulance and they went to his house. What happened next is murky, but the end result is that Rich didn’t go to the hospital. One person at his house said he refused an offer by the emergency medical techs to take him to the emergency room.
I heard a different story from Rich. I called him that night and he said, as he was gasping for enough air to speak, “They said that it looked like I was doing everything right and the hospital couldn’t do much for me.”
I implored him to get to the hospital, but he said no. But before he hung up he said, “I love you.”
Those were the last words I ever heard Rich speak.
The next morning he was found dead. The coroner said the cause of death was COVID-19.
I’ll never know exactly what happened that night. But I do know one thing without a shadow of a doubt.
One son was vaccinated and felt only mild, cold-like symptoms from his COVID infection.
The other son was not vaccinated and now is dead.
Cooper misses his older brother and keeps asking me why Rich wouldn’t get vaccinated.
I don’t have a good answer.
If you have a loved one who is refusing to get a vaccine tell them this story. Maybe it will save their life.
Jim Gouvellis is the publisher of the Clermont News Leader. You can reach him at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com