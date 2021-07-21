The other day I had the privilege and pleasure to meet and chat with a lovely lady, Twila Smith. She had come into the newspaper to advertise a book signing she will be hosting from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., July 28 at First Baptist Church.
Ms. Smith has written about her life — “Journey of Love/Healing of My Heart” — starting with her growing up in Kansas during a significant time, when the Supreme Court of the United States reversed itself on Plessy v. Ferguson, overturning the doctrine of “separate but equal,” which in theory outlawed school segregation.
Although an older brother and sister were more impacted by segregation in that matter than she was, since she was in junior high school at the time, when she started high school, she tasted the bitterness that still lingered.
It was only one of many indignities she experienced. She recalled a memory she looked on with both fondness and sadness. Her father took the family on a train trip to San Francisco.
“We were not allowed in the dining car, so my mother packed us food for the trip,” Smith said.
Her husband served in the United States Air Force. They frequently moved.
“It was difficult finding places to live,” she said.
In addition to the racism she experienced, she has also faced personal tribulations. Her two children had challenges that have impacted their lives. Thankfully, though, those conditions currently are under control thanks to scientific advances in medicine.
Through it all, she has remained steadfast in her faith and belief in God, which began when she gave her life to Jesus Christ at the age of eight.
This has served as the impetus for writing her book. Based on the conversation we had, if you have the opportunity to attend the book signing, do so.