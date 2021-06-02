I attended high school in Orlando and Seminole County. It was the 1970s when I graduated and it was a struggle for me to finish school. I did, but not without the help of many dedicated teachers and a few friends who encouraged me to finish.
I probably wouldn’t be writing this column if not for that help. I must admit, a lot of my school struggles were of my own making.
Students in today’s world have had a rough year and unlike my experiences, it certainly was through no fault of their own.
The challenges caused by COVID-19 halted a lot of forward progress for students across the nation. Switching from classroom to virtual learning was hard for many young people.
Without being in a classroom to help them focus, some struggled and their path to success was full of new and scary challenges.
It was also a hard year for kids emotionally, too. COVID restrictions created a sense of isolation that young people just didn’t need.
By the time you read this, most of the Lake County Schools graduation ceremonies will be over, and those who walked to get their diplomas have sighed a big sigh of relief and are looking forward to the summer and whatever their future holds.
It is a good way to show you care and make a young person’s day.
Jim Gouvellis is the publisher of the Clermont News Leader. You can reach him at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com.