Last Thursday evening, my wife and I said good-bye to Itty Bitty, our oldest cat. She had breast cancer. Although the vet said it was operable, it would entail extensive follow-up.
Given her age, 16 years old, and a similar experience several years earlier with another cat, I immediately said no. It wouldn’t be doing the right thing by her.
As I held her for the last time, I reminisced with her about the years we had spent together, beginning with thanking her for having allowed me to rescue her from a busy road.
Shortly after that, I had to leave my home in North Carolina for approximately a month to assist my father as my mother was in the final stages of breast cancer. When I returned, the first thing Itty Bitty did when we saw each other for the first time was meow and then lick my fingers.
I asked her if she remembered how she came to acquire her full name, then shared it with her. For the longest time she was just “The Bay-ay-by,” the last of four cats in the household. Then my oldest daughter started calling her Short Legs. I then called her Sneaker Belle because at the time she had a collar with a bell on it and she was always into mischief. However, my youngest daughter declared her name was Itty Bitty. I added Pretty Kitty. Thus she became Itty Bitty Pretty Kitty Short Legs Sneaker Belle the Bay-ay-by.
Up until two — perhaps three — years ago, she was still an active cat, still able to jump on top the bathroom counter, but then she noticeably slowed down and began having ailments. It reached the point where she had to use her claws in order to climb onto the living room couch, where she would then curl up and sleep, getting up only to go to the bathroom or to eat and drink.
Now she is at peace, free from her disease and pain, and I and my wife, My Wanda, are left with our memories … plus six other cats and four dogs.